ST. ALBANS — Robert Joseph Traynor, age 93, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 with his loving wife at his side.

He was born April 29, 1924 in Summit, N.J. the son of the late, Robert Michael and Elizabeth (Casey) Traynor.

Robert grew up in Summit, N.J. and was a 1942 graduate of Summit High School. Following high school, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in the 10th Mountain Division during WWII with tours in Colorado, Texas and Italy. He received the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. Following his honorable discharge from the service, he worked for various plumbing and heating contractors including Honeywell Regulator Company for 15 years. In 1966 he moved to Whitingham, Vt. and opened his own plumbing and heating business. From 1978 to 1991 he worked as the Vermont state plumbing inspector.

He belonged to several organizations including, Plumbers, Steamfitters and Pipefitters Local #309 (Serving as president) in Summit, N.J.; past president of the New England Chapter of the 10th Mountain Division Association; past faithful navigator of the Charles Jasman Assembly of the Knights of Columbus in Barre, Vt.; and was a member of the Men of St. Joseph of Saint Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre, Vt.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Eleonore (Klopfer) Traynor of St. Albans Robert and Eleonore were married March 15, 1986. He is also survived by his sons, Robert Traynor and his wife Doremy of Tucson, Ariz. and Michael Traynor of Colchester, Vt.; his daughters, Mary Ann Gates and her husband Marvin of Taylorsville, Ind., and Rosie Traynor of Concord, N.H.; his step-son, William Pelkey of Westford; his step-daughters, Lorinda Michaud and her husband Richard of Milton, and Heidi Malarchik and her husband Jack of Germany; two grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 21 step-great-grandchildren; his brother, Richard Traynor and his wife Pat of Maine; his sisters, Mary Lanzara of N.J., Elizabeth Bayard of Fla., Eileen Grimm of N.J., Ann Traynor of Fla. and Kathleen Grimm of N.J. Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by his first wife, Ann Margaret (Walsh) Traynor on May 15, 1983; a step-grandson, Nicholas Malarchik; and a brother Jack Traynor.

Robert’s family would like to thank the staff at Homestead for their care and kindness.

There will be no services held at this time. Funeral services will be held and announced in the spring of 2018.

For those who wish, contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Lowell, C/O Sister Diane, OCD, 386 Stephenson Road, Lowell, VT 05847.

Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com