Gravestones and Flags

COLCHESTER — Robert Harris Leavitt died on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at the Green Mountain Nursing Home after an extended illness. He was 87.

Bob was born at Rutland, Vermont on Feb. 24, 1930, second child of F. Harris Leavitt and Dorothy Horton White Leavitt. He attended grade schools in Lincoln and Rutland, graduated High School in Arlington in 1948, and attended UVM before being called to cadre active service in the U.S. Army Reserve at Fort Dix, N.J.

Upon discharge from the Reserve in 1951 he began what would become an extended career in radio broadcasting, first hitting the airwaves from WWSR before moving on to WJOY where among other programming he spun discs as DJ for the “Robin’s Nest.” In 1957 he married Carolyn Westlin Peabody of St. Albans, and acquired two young stepdaughters. In 1962 Bob returned to UVM to complete a Bachelor’s degree and upon completion in 1964 was employed as a teacher by the Burlington School District until 1977, when Bob and Lyn amicably divorced. Bob went back to WWSR for another three years behind the microphone, before returning at last to WJOY where he continued until his retirement from radio in 1993.

In addition to his love of radio, Bob was an avid sports car buff and driver who actively participated in the Vermont Automobile Enthusiast Club and the Sports Car Club of Vermont. He also relished the proximity and seasons of Lake Champlain, and for five summers lived aboard his 29-foot sailboat at Point Bay Marina in Charlotte and did service as an officer of the marina-based Royal Savage Yacht Club. In his retirement years he lived quietly near friends in Charlotte, Vermont, only very recently surrendering independence in concession to failing health.

Bob is predeceased by his father [1977], mother [1988], only sister Jean [2003], and former wife Carolyn Peabody Leavitt [2016]. Bob is survived by his son Franklin Robert Leavitt, and step daughters Kristin Elizabeth Leavitt and Marianne Westlin Shibata.

At Bob’s request there will be no services, and interment will be at a later date at the family lot in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

Those who wish are encouraged to make a donation to Burlington’s First Congregational Church, 38 South Winooski Avenue, Burlington, Vermont 05401.

Assisting the Leavitt family is the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.