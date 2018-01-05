GEORGIA — Mr. Robert Gordon Luman, age 72, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday evening Jan. 2, 2018. He was born in St. Albans on March 20, 1945, son of the late Gordon and Marguerite (Bourgeois) Luman. He was a 1963 graduate of Bellows Free Academy St. Albans.

Bob married Pauline Fregeau on May 11, 1968. He served his country with the Vermont Air National Guard. Bob worked as a banker for Vermont Federal Bank for 20 years, and reti red after 13 years with the Immigration and Naturalization Service. His passions included playing golf, woodworking and his antique car. He enjoyed summer trips to Maine with his family and winter trips to Florida with his wife and friends. He also enjoyed the time he spent camping with his friends, the Bakers, Babcocks, Stockwells and Farrs, his love of the Red Sox, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife Pauline Luman of Georgia, his sons Mark Luman of St. Albans and his companion Stefanie Burl Blouin, and Jason Luman and his wife Sarah of Georgia, his grandchildren Cailyn and Braidyn Luman, his sister Joyce Levesque of St. Albans, his sister-in-law Debbie Hardy of St. Albans, his nephews and nieces Jeffrey Hardy and his wife Coleen, Laura Hardy and her wife Julie, Jeffrey Levesque and his wife Christine, and Cindy Hale and her husband Chad, as well as several great nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Rosaire and Shirley Fregeau, and his brother-in-law Raymond Levesque.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of the friends and relatives who helped out during Bob’s time of need.

The family will receive condolences at the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday Jan. 8, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church. A catered reception will immediately follow at the American Legion. Interment will be in the spring at the Luman family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family wishes that as an alternative to flowers, memorials in Bob’s name be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are entrusted to his nephew, Jeffrey Levesque and the staff of Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences may be sent to his family at www.bradyandlevesque.com.