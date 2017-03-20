Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ST. ALBANS / BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Robert F. Loftus, 74, formerly of Brooklyn, New York died early Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the St. Albans Healthcare & Rehab Center.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Aug. 15, 1942, he was a son of the late Anthony and Mary (Lynch) Loftus.

He was a retired union representative for the Brooklyn Gas Company in New York and a former communicant of both St. Anthony Church in Brooklyn and St. Francis Church in Manhattan. Robert enjoyed hiking, bicycling and skiing.

Robert leaves his sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and William Brunelle, three nieces and two nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by two sisters, Carol Lane and Mary Tavella.

A special thank you to the staff at St. Albans Healthcare & Rehab Center for the care and support for Robert and his family during his stay.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake St., St. Albans.

To send Robert’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.