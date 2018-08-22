ENOSBURG FALLS – Robert F. Gleason Sr., age 87, passed away Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 surrounded by his loving family at the Northwestern Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 26, 1930 in Riverton, Vt. to the late James and Clara (Cooley) Gleason.

On Feb. 2, 1952 he married the late Yvette Corriveau. Yvette and Bob made their home and raised their children in Richford and Enosburg Falls. He worked as a Deputy Game Warden for 13 years, for the General Services Administration for several years, taught horseback riding at Brownledge Riding Camp in Pa. and McBride’s Stable in Enosburg, was the first National Ski Patroller in 1957 at Jay Peak, made and repaired custom golf clubs, all while running his very own barber shop for over 60 years. Bob had many hobbies all of which included being outdoors, from golfing almost everyday with Yvette, to hunting and fishing, or skiing and horseback riding. He played a lively role in his community where he served on the board for the Enosburg Falls Country Club, was a member of the Enosburg American Legion, the NRA, and the Missisquoi International Riding and Driving Club.

He is survived by his children and their families, Peter and Jean Gleason of Klamath Falls, Ore. and their children, Matthew Laurie and Lindy; Deb and Thomas Shover of Enosburg Falls and their sons, Chris and Tim, David and Jeanne Gleason of Williamsburg, Va. and their children, Sarah, Adam, Kendra, Kelly and Bailey; Maria Gleason of Enosburg Falls and her daughter Melina, Robert Gleason Jr. and Guy DeVarney of Fairfax, William and Barb Gleason of Enosburg Falls and their children, Maria, William “Will” and Devyn; six great grandchildren; his brother, Stuart Gleason of Enosburg Falls, his sister, Greta Beaulieu and her husband Andre of Enosburg Falls, his brother-in-law, Lloyd Jacobs of St. Albans, his sister-in-law Donna Corriveau of Mesa, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife, Yvette, grandson, Brandon Gleason; his brothers, Neil Gleason, and James Gleason; his sisters, Pauline Young and her husband Robert, Letty Ann Barton, and Elizabeth “Betty” Jacobs; his sisters-in-law, Claire Westover, and Norma Gleason; and his brother-in-law, Denis Corriveau.

Bob’s family wishes to thank the staff at Franklin County Rehab and Northwestern Medical Center for the loving and compassionate care that he received during his stay there.

In keeping with Bob’s wishes, services will be private to relatives, and held on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Bob’s committal will take place in the Missisquoi Cemetery in Enosburg Falls.

A celebration of life, open to all family and friends, will be held on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Enosburg American Legion, 108 Depot Street, Enosburg Falls, Vermont, 05450.

For those who wish, contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to the Brandon Gleason Scholarship Fund 2407 Lost Nation Road East Fairfield, 05448.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com