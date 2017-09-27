1937-2016

N. Grosvenordale/Fla. — Robert F. Austin, 79, formerly of St. Albans, Vt., died Thursday Nov. 24, 2016. He was the husband of Marie (Gamache) Austin. Born in Fairfield, Vt., he was the son of the late Fay and Grace (Ducharme) Austin.

Mr. Austin attended numerous colleges taking courses pertaining to his work in the paper industry.

Robert was a member of the Vermont National Guard and was a ve teran serving with the United States Army where he achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class.

Mr. Austin worked as a marketing manager for Thermo-Electron Corporation of Portland, Ore. and Auburn, Mass. formerly the Lodding Engineering Corporation where they manufactured paper making machine equipment. He was also employed by W.E. Green Corporation in N.Y., Perkins Machine Company in Warren, Mass., Fonda Container Corporation in St. Albans, Vt., and the St. Albans Police Department.

He was a member of National TAPPI, member and past chairman of National PIMA, former chairman of the New York State TAPPI, former secretary and chairman of the New York – Canadian PIMA, and Lions Club International. He enjoyed boating, bowling, playing bridge, deep-sea fishing in Alaska, and building things.

Robert is survived by his wife Marie, a daughter Andrea M. Austin of N. Grosvenordale, Conn.; a sister Ramona Giroux of Swanton, Vt.; four grandchildren Ryan, Lindsey, Amber and Samuel, three great grandchildren Griffin, Bryson and Holland, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Jeffrey R. Austin and numerous brothers and sisters.

A private graveside service will be held in St. Mary Cemetery, Swanton, Vt. Funeral arrangements and cremation have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, Conn. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.