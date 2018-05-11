ST. ALBANS – Mr. Robert E. Lamothe, Sr., age 83, passed away May 6, 2018 at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehab Center. He was born March 28, 1935, in St. Albans, son of the late David Martin and Anna Mary (Mossey) Lamothe. Robert owned and operated Lamothe Trucking for many years in St. Albans. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and many trips to Alaska and Hawaii. He was a communicant of Holy Angels Church.

Robert is survived by his children Sheila Burnor and her husband Kevin of Enosburgh Falls, Debbie Fuller and her husband Larry of Alburgh, Sherri Lamothe and her husband Gerald McClellan of Clarksburg, Md., David Leduc and his wife Danielle of Swanton, Kay Conerley and her husband Gary of Brandon, Miss., John Burke Lamothe of Dennis Port, Mass., and a son in heart Alex Smith of St. Albans, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, a son Robert E. Lamothe, Jr., his brother Vernal Lamothe, and his sister, Joyce Benoit.

A Funeral of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel. The family will receive condolences at the funeral home, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans, on Monday, May 14, 2018 from 6 to 9 p.m., and on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in the Lamothe family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the Robert Lamothe Jr., Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Bellows Free Academy, 71 South Main Street, St. Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bradyandlevesque.com.