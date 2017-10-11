ST. ALBANS — Robert Campbell Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 6, 2017 in Northfield, Vt. Robert was born on April 22, 1963 in St. Albans, Vt.

Robert is survived by his parents Robert Campbell Sr. and Arlene Lafarr Campbell of Swanton, Vt. Survivors are Crystal Campbell and fiancé JJ of Northfield and Shaylee, James and Kadence of Fairfax, Vt.; a granddaughter Jasmine of Northfield; a brother Christopher of New Jersey and his fiancé Erin. As well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Robert was predeceased by his daughter Brittany in 2013. Grandparents Duncan and Lucille Campbell, Robert and Priscilla Lafarr.

Robert was employed in various manufacturing positions: Wyeth Nutrition, St. Albans Co-op Creamery and IBM.

Robert’s pride and joy in his life was his children. Services will be held at Church of the Rock Pastor Roland Ludlam officiating, Saturday Oct. 14, 2017 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crystal Campbell, 2194 West Hill Rd., Northfield, Vt. 05663 to help with funeral expenses; on the Go Fund Me page; or to Shirley Perry, 13 Tanglewood Dr., St. Albans, Vt. 05478 for a trust fund for his young children!