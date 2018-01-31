Gravestones and Flags

MESA ARIZ. – Robert L. Shepard, 89, died after a long illness January 24, 2018, at his home. He was born May 24, 1928 at his family’s home in St. Albans, Vt., the son of Henry Joseph. and Mary Agnes (Hamilton) Shepard.

Bob attended St. Albans Town School. Later he served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean Conflict. After his service, he married his high school sweetheart, Jean Buckley. They settled in several places: St. Albans, Vt., Highgate, Vt., Tucson, Ariz., and finally in Mesa, Ariz. They celebrated 64 years of marriage. He worked at the Union Carbide plant in St. Albans, Vt. for 37 years. He also worked at several jobs before joining the service. After his retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at his other interests. Bob was a loyal member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. Some of his hobbies included renovating, making silver jewelry and quilt embroidery.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Raymond, and his wife, Mildred, his sisters: Marie and her husband Ernest Rochleau, Bernice and her husband Clifford Martin, his brother-in-law Raymond Babbie, and his nephew Michael Martin.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Jean (Buckley), are his daughters, Valerie Shepard and her husband John Taylor of Franklin, Vt., Roberta Shepard-Mardocco and her husband Marc of Elgin, Ariz., and Laurie Shepard and her partner Laura Tobin of Gilbert, Ariz.. and his sister Janet Babbie of St. Albans, Vt. He has four grandchildren Christopher Shepard, Colin Mardocco, Aaron Mardocco, Jana Mardocco; and three great-grandchildren Sean, Katelyn, and Jacob Shepard; and many nieces and nephews.

A military service of remembrance and interment will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 5 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ. Christopher Shepard will be the pallbearer. Following the service, there will be a reception in Gilbert Ariz.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Bob in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Hospice of the Valley, www.hov.org/donate/ or (602) 530-6900.