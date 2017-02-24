ROBERT ‘BOB’ J. SIMARD

Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

WOODSTOCK, Vt. — Robert J. Simard (Bob), age 42 of Woodstock, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 20, 2017 after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Bob was born on Aug. 21, 1974 in St. Albans, Vt. and grew up in Swanton, Vt. During his youth he was known for his athletic abilities; both as an incredible ice hockey goalie and a standout baseball player. Bob graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in 1992. He attended college at the University of New Hampshire, where he was a proud Wildcat and part of the UNH Hockey Team. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

Bob and the love of his life, Tish, were married for 14 years. Bob worked as an Environmental Health and Safety Engineer at Peach State Labs in Rome, Ga., where he loved his job and his colleagues. Bob was a big sports fan, always cheering hard for the New York Yankees, Chicago Bears, and the UNH Wildcats. He played recreational ice hockey with the Atlanta Amateur Hockey League for many years. He was a tough goaltender and it was hard to get the puck past him. Bob was a friendly, funny guy with an infectious smile that could light up a room. He was a loving husband, devoted father and friend to many.

Bob is survived by his wife, Latisha (Tish); son Luke; daughter Kara; parents John and Jacqueline (Rondeau) Simard of Lyman, Maine; brother and sister-in-law Joseph Simard and Juliette Van de Geer of Arundel, Maine; father-in-law and mother-in-law Glen and Betty Davis of Lakeland, Fla.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Glenda and George White of Lakeland, Fla.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Pam and Bobby Brazell of Orlando, Fla.; brother-in-law Melvin Davis of Clermont, Fla.; and 21 nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stephen Szabo of Winship Cancer Institute for the compassionate, wonderful care provided during his journey with cancer.

Bob’s Celebration of Life Service will be held at Roswell United Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. with service beginning immediately after at 1 p.m. Burial will follow service at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta. Final arrangements are entrusted to Georgia Funeral Care, Acworth, Ga.

Memorial donations may be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.