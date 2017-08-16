Rita Bessette

HIGHGATE CENTER/SHELDON — Mrs. Rita K. Bessette, age 86, passed away Saturday, Aug. 11, 2017, at the Starr Farm Nursing Center. She was born in Rockingham, July 7, 1931, daughter of the late Allen and Blanche (Jacques) Gonyeau. She was married to James Bessette Aug. 29, 1980. Jim passed away May 17, 2003.

Rita is survived by her son James and his wife Judy Coon of Portland Maine, five grandchildren, Kimberly Coon, Matthew Coon, Nathan Coon, Jason and his wife Susan Stoddard and Marty Stoddard, many great-grandchildren, a brother Gerald and his wife Madeline Gonyeau of Monks Corner, S.C., and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Jim and her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband Dennis Coon, Jr., in 1958, son Brian Dennis Coon in 1987, daughter-in-law Barbara Coon and grandson Christopher James Coon.

No public funeral services are planned. Interment will be in the Bessette family lot in Greenwood Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT. 05495. Online condolences may be shared with her family at the Brady & Levesque website: www.bradyandlevesque.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services.