ST. ALBANS — Rita Ann Fay, 68, passed away Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Laure and Jeffery Allard in Fairfield.

Born in St. Albans, Jan. 23, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Gladys (McKinney) Fay.

Rita attended elementary school and Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the former Fletcher Allen Hospital for several years. She greatly enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and gardening.

She leaves her daughter Laure Allard and her husband Jeffrey of Fairfield, her son, David Button, Jr and his wife Anne of Berkshire, two grandchildren, Jessica and Jacob Allard, two step-grandchildren, Megan and Kole Gazaille, her sister-in-law, Donna (Frazier) Fay of Fairfax, plus several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rita was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Gladys Fay, her two brothers and a sister-in-law, William Fay and Richard and Vivian Fay, plus her four legged sidekick, Coal

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, Vt. Pastor Megan Stowe will be the officiant. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:30 to 5 30 p.m. prior to the funeral. Private interment will be in the Fay Family lot in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County Home Health Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

