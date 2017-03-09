Richford student to compete in state spelling bee

Brendyn Gagnon, Richford spelling bee winner and Dana McGraw, runner-up.

Just

The Facts Owned by

Courtesy of Annette Goyne

RICHFORD — Brendyn Gagnon, son of Miranda Smith of Richford, has won the annual spelling bee at Richford Jr-Sr High School. 18 students participated in this bee, which was open to all students in grades six through eight. Gagnon will represent his school at the Vermont State Scripps Spelling Bee on March 15, 2017 at St. Michael’s College.

As a sixth grader and the only representative from Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union, Gagnon will compete against Vermont’s best spellers in grades K-8. This competition is sponsored chiefly by the Rutland Herald/Barre Times Argus, and co-sponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council, the Vermont Agency of Education and the Vermont Principals’ Association. The winner of the state bee will win an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in late May.

Dana McGraw, daughter of Eric and Lori McGraw of Richford, was the RJSHS 2017 Spelling Bee runner-up. She is also an impressive sixth grade speller who lasted many rounds. Richford High School faculty congratulate both Gagnon and Dana for their performances, as well as all the other sixth through eighth grade students who challenged themselves by studying word lists and trying out for the bee.