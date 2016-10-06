Richford quilt show turns 10

By Natasha Courter Community News Editor More stories by Natasha

RICHFORD — Costa Rica, North Carolina, California, and New Jersey are just a few of the places people come from each year to see the quilts on display at the Richford United Methodist Church.

Sherri Jewett, along with Mary Ann Hall and Sue Martell, have been crafting away all year in preparation for their 10th annual quilt show Saturday.

“We’re just a local group of quilters,” Jewett said.

Jewett used to teach quilting, sewing, knitting, and many other crafts at the store she owns on River Street, and one day she had someone become disappointed because they were proud of their work, but didn’t think they had a way to show it off.

