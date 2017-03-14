Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

SHELDON — Richard “Popeye” Ovitt, age 82, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017 with his family by his side.

He was born March 14, 1934 in Sheldon to the late Eugene & Dorothy (Stockwell) Ovitt.

Popeye served in the U.S. Navy and the Air Force. After receiving his honorable discharge in 1960, he worked in the mines of Washington before he returned to Sheldon. Popeye spent most of his life working at the paper mill in Sheldon, he retired in 1994 after 34 years with the company. He also co-owned a hobby farm with his good friend, the late Howard Ward, where they raised cows and pigs, did some logging and cut firewood.

He loved having large vegetable gardens and for many years he would grow corn to sell and have his granddaughters collect the money. Springtime was one of Popeye’s favorite, he looked forward to sugaring with his neighbor and good friend, Danny Danyow. Popeye was a long-time member of the American Legion Post #88 in Sheldon Springs. He was also an avid sportsman and would frequently go on hunting and fishing trips.

Popeye is survived by his step-children, Brian & Cathy Danyow of Sheldon, Steven & Judy Danyow of Franklin and Karen & Richard Sweet of Sheldon; his grandchildren and their families, Shirley Lunna and her husband Deric and their children, Isaac, Isaiah, Callia, Bonni & Quentin, Sara Rutanhira and her boyfriend Nick Samson and their children, Nyasha, Storm & Echo, Jed Danyow and his fiancé Amanda King and their children, Adelynn & Cadence, Amanda Hart and her children, Theresa, Erika & Charles, Jessie Danyow and his wife Arielle and their children, Devyen & Brittany, Luke Danyow and his significant other Leah Gagne and their children, Brian, Timothy & Emily, Otis Danyow and his daughter Breanna, John Danyow and Renee Danyow; his brother, Wesley Ovitt and his wife Maxine of Sheldon; his sister, Shirley King and her partner Mary Frye of North Carolina; several nieces & nephews and his beloved dog, Midget. Besides his parents, Popeye was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy (Tatro) Ovitt and his siblings, Everett “Buster” Ovitt, Hazel Tourangeau, Alice Peters and Fred Ovitt.

Popeye’s family would like to thank the staffs from St. Albans Health and Rehabilitation and Franklin County Home Health, especially his nurse Sue Hunt, for the excellent care he received.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A memorial service will be Friday, March 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Spears Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will be held this spring in the Sheldon Village Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Popeye’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com