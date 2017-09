ESSEX JUNCTION — Richard Paul Laplante, Sr., age 82, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 after a long battle with cancer and diabetes at UVM Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at Oakledge Park, Flynn Avenue, Burlington, Vt. at 12 p.m. Friday Sept. 15, 2017. The family also invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.