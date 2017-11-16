ENOSBURG — Richard James Scribner, age 86, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 at Northwestern Medical Center.

Richard was born in Burlington on May 22, 1931 to the late Lewis Sr. and Evelyn (Harris) Scribner.

Richard was a finish carpenter whose passion was working with wood. He spent 13 years honing his craft at Kennedy Brothers in Vergennes. Richard also served in the Army. He was a kind loving man that adored doing everything with his family. They hunted, fished, cooked and hosted family barbecues together frequently. Included in their adventures was his cherished dog Willy. Willy adored Richard. Richard always found time to mess around with his good buddy Conrad who stayed with him to the end. One of Richard’s greatest accomplishments was building a sought-after replica of a Concord Stagecoach.

He is survived by his wife Minnie Scribner; son Dale Scribner and his significant other Tammy Terren of Enosburg; brother Bill Scribner of N.Y.; sisters Mary Moore and Beverly Jones of N.C.; nephew John Jones of S.C. and niece Andrea Jones of S.C. Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by his son Richard Scribner Jr.; brother Lewis Jr. and sisters Carlene and Barb.

Visiting hours will be held at the family’s home, 2492 Perley Rd., Enosburg on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

For those who wish, contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to Enosburgh Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 465, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com