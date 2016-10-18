Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

Sept. 27, 1944 – Oct. 12, 2016

FAIRFAX — L.Cpl. Richard G. Warren 72, lifelong resident of Fairfax, Vt. and Brooksville, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, after battling Multiple Myeloma, an Agent Orange disease contracted in Vietnam.

He served in the USMC from September 1963 to October 1966. He proudly received a Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.

Richard worked for IBM for 20 plus years, then found his calling when he started

managing Bob’s Gun Shop, in Georgia, Vt. for another 20 years. Whenever asked how his job was going, he would happily reply, “It’s like working for my second father, how could anyone not like it.” Neither realized that eventually, both would retire in Brooksville.

As a former President of the VVA Chapter 753, Rich also was a member of the VFW, the Marine Corps League, plus the American Legion.

He leaves his wife of 49 years Susan, a son Todd, daughter-in-law Juanita, and

three grandchildren, Nicki, Brittany and Michael. Three beautiful great grandchildren, Carter, Chloe Sue, and Anabella. Richard was predeceased by one brother, Bruce Allen, and both parents, George and Mildred Warren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Ascension

Catholic Church, 3157 Ethan Allen Hwy, Georgia, VT at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Fairfax Plains Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the American Legion, 100 Parah Drive, St. Albans, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s name may be sent to the VVA Chapter 753, In care of Jim Lavoie, 433 Sheldon Road, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Online condolences made maybe made at www.minorfh.com