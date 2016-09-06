Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS — Richard D. Underwood Jr. of Saint Albans, age 67, passed away Aug. 26, 2016. A service will be held at the Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada St., Swanton, VT on Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.

A gathering will be held in the church hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution in Richard Underwood’s name to the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 5, P.O. Box 26, Burlington, Vermont 05402. A private interment will be held at a later date in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Randolph Center.