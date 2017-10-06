SWANTON — Richard Charles Read passed away in St. Albans on Oct. 5, 2017, at the age of 91. Charlie was born in Jeffersonville, Vt. in 1926, the son of Ephraim and Frances Maynard Read.

Charlie graduated from Brigham Academy in 1943 and studied at Norwich University and New York University. He served in the United States Army from 1944-1946.

After returning home, Charlie met Elizabeth (Becky) Girard, and they were married in Fairfield in 1947. They recently celebrated their 70th anniversary.

Charlie and Becky raised their children in East Fairfield, where Charlie oversaw the family business, E.S. Read and Sons until 1967, when they moved to Swanton. They lived in Swanton until 2014, and then relocated to the Homestead in St. Albans. Charlie and Becky made many good friends over the years.

Charlie managed Swanton Packing from 1967 until he retired. He served on the board of directors of the former Franklin Lamoille Bank in Enosburg and later on the board of the People’s Trust Company of St. Albans. He is remembered by many as an honest, fair, hard-working businessman with a ready smile.

An ardent sports fan, Charlie coached the Little League team in Fairfield for eight years and is remembered fondly by the boys he coached. He was passionate about the Boston Red Sox.

Charlie enjoyed bowling, playing golf, and shooting pool. An enthusiastic card player, Charlie especially liked to play bridge and cribbage.

Charlie and Becky traveled throughout 49 of the 50 states as well as the British Isles, Europe and parts of Canada.

Charlie was a past master of the Eagle Masonic Lodge in East Fairfield and a member of the Lincoln Lodge #78 in Enosburg. He was also a member of the American Legion, the Champlain Country Club, the Franklin County Senior Center and the St. Albans Autonoe Club. In 2009, Charlie was recognized with an award from Governor Douglas for volunteering countless hours to Meals on Wheels.

Charlie is predeceased by his parents, Ephraim and Frances Read, his brother and sister-in-law, David and Joyce Read; his brother-in-law, Wendell Reed; and his son-in-law, Rudy Ives.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Becky) Read, of St. Albans; his sister, Alberta Reed of Essex; his brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Ellen Read of St. Albans; his son and daughter-in-law, James and Elaine Loiselle Read of Winooski; his daughter and son-in-law, Marguerite (Peggy) and William Pearson of Essex; his daughter, Valerie Ives of St. Albans; his son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Sandra Cushing Read of Georgia; his grandchildren and their spouses, Jamie and Josh McNight, Julie and Jamie Danaher, Jill and Matt Abair, Tay and Ted Olson, Kim and Jody Desjardins, Cherie Read and friend Gary Richardson, Derick and Leslie Read, Laura and Nick Datillio, and Darrell and Sarah Read; as well as 15 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family sends special thanks to the staff at the Homestead and at St. Albans Health and Rehab.

The visitation will be held at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, Sunday, October 8, from 2-4 p.m.

A funeral service will be held Monday, October 9, at 10:30 a.m. at the Heald Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will be Sheldon Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie’s memory may be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o Franklin County Senior Center, 75 Messenger Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To send Charlie’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.