LAMESA, Texas — Funeral services for Richard Brewer, 86, of Lamesa will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Medley officiating. Interment will follow at Lamesa Memorial Park under the direction of Branon Funeral Home in Lamesa, Texas.

Visitation will held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 from 6-7 p.m. at Branon Funeral Home.

Richard passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Lamesa,Texas. He was born Sept. 16, 1930, in Plainview, Texas to Ernest Richard Sr. and Ollie (Sharp) Brewer. He married Susan Hazard on June 22, 1952 in Green Corners, Franklin County, Vermont. They were married for 64 years. He graduated from Farmersville High School in Farmersville, Texas. He served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1962. He moved to Lamesa in 1967 and was part owner of Lamesa Bearing for over 29 years. He was member of the First Baptist Church of Lamesa since 1967.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan Brewer of Lamesa; son, David Brewer and wife, Beverly of Lamesa; daughter, Debbie Park of Lamesa; brother, Ray Brewer of Lamesa; sister, Dequita Gregory of Irving; grandchildren, Ginger Stallings of Midland, Gina Mills of Bloomfield, Colo., April Smith of Austin, Jaime Park of Arlington, and Chance Park of Houston. Richard is preceded in death by his parents.

The family suggests memorials to MAH Hospice 2200 N. Bryan Lamesa, TX 79331, TBM 5351 Catron Dr. Dallas, TX 75227 or First Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 801 S. 1st Lamesa, TX 79331. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.