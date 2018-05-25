Richard A. Manley, 88, passed away peacefully on April 29 surrounded by his family.

Dick was born on Dec. 17, 1929 in Johnson, Vt., the second child of Donald and Ellen (Scott) Manley. He served in the Army, attended Johnson State College and enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War where he served in England as a meteorologist. In August, 1953 he married his true love, Jeannine Godin and together they supported and loved their five children in Johnson. He worked at the local US Post Office until his retirement in 1987 when he and Jeannine moved to Florida, then to Hendersonville, North Carolina. Much to the joy of his children, Dick returned to Vermont and resided at Homestead Independent Living in St. Albans, Vt. for his last three years.

Dick’s flare for detail and strong character were matched only by the love he had for his family and friends. He was passionate about his country, and enjoyed the Red Sox, photography, poetry, music and prospecting of various sorts: “Yet it isn’t the gold that I’m wanting, so much as just finding the gold.” (from “The Spell of the Yukon” by Robert W. Service)

Dick is survived by his daughter Linda Bailey (Tom) of South Burlington, son Ward Manley (Kim) of Enosburg, daughter April Bluto (Shane) of Enosburg and son S. Adam Manley (A. Milena) of Essex, and by twelve grandchildren and nine greatgrandchildren, his brothers, Don Manley (Mary) of Escondido, Calif. and John Manley (Donna) of Venice, Fla., his nieces and nephews, his Homestead family here in Vermont, his special friend Iris Spirocos and many other friends in North Carolina. He was predeceased by his wife, Jeannine, and his son, Mark.

Our family wishes to thank the staffs at Homestead Independent Living, Northwest Medical Center and Franklin County Hospice for their extraordinary care of Dick in the last months of his life.

Please join us to celebrate Dick’s life on Sunday, June 3 at the American Legion Post #1, 100 Parah Drive, St. Albans, VT from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Dick’s memory to the ALS Foundation at: www.ALSFoundation.org, or the American Heart Association at: www.DonateNowHeart.org