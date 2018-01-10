ALBURGH — Richard A. Cline, age 69, passed away Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

Richard was born in St. Albans on Oct. 6, 1948, son of Charles A. Cline and the late Betty (Reynolds) Cline. Richard married his lifelong partner Sandra (St. Francis) Cline in Oct. 12, 1968. They would have celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary this year. They made their home in Alburgh in 1992.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman. He spent lots of time gardening at his and Sandra’s home. Richard was a life member of the National Rifle Association and was also a member of the Alburgh Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed target practice while he was not in the woods during hunting seasons. Richard was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy as a 3rd class Machinist.

Richard was a hardworking and loving husband, father, brother, son and grandfather to many. Richard was enjoying retirement, but before he retired he worked many years at Fonda Container, IBM and Loomis Fargo.

Richard was predeceased by his mother, Betty (Reynolds) Cline.

In addition to his wife Sandra, Richard leaves his children: Robert Cline, Michael Cline and daughter Robin (Cline) Rojas. Brothers: Lynn Cline and George Cline, and a sister Cathy Walker. Richard was known as “Pop” to several beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The Cline family would like to thank the Alburgh Rescue for offering their help in Richards time of need.

In keeping Richard’s wishes, there will be a private memorial service held at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to The American Heart Association, American Cancer Association or The Wounded Warrior Project.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com