The Northwest Access TV board cuts the ribbon at Tuesday's Ceremony opening their new 'Media Barn'.

ST. ALBANS — The Northwest Access TV (NWATV) board of directors cut a scarlet ribbon celebrating the local access station’s new home on Tuesday morning.

In doing so, the board ended five years of work transporting NWATV from a clustered pocket of Bellows Free Academy (BFA) St. Albans to a spacious new building, nicknamed the “Media Barn,” in Franklin Park West.

NWATV Director Elizabeth Malone said the station’s staff asked for “a space to inspire our work,” and that the Media Barn, the end result, is a building “brimming with potential.”

Architects from Wiemann Lamphere, the Colchester-based architectural firm behind the building’s design, were on hand for the ribbon-cutting.

So were Peoples Trust representatives, the bank that lent the building’s funding, and members of local and of state government — including Rep. Corey Parent, who said he began working for

NWATV when he was “an engaged middle schooler.”

Parent said his first work for the station was a “man on the street” segment, in which Parent interviewed randomly selected city residents about current events such as the Iraq War.

