ST. ALBANS/LAKELAND, Fla. — There will be a memorial mass for deceased members of the Reynolds family at St. Mary’s Church in St. Albans on Friday, September 29 at 11 a.m. with burial immediately after at Mt. Calvary cemetery. A reception at St. Mary’s Parish Hall will follow.

James “Bud” Reynolds, Sr. passed away on Dec. 6, 2007 in Lakeland, Fla. Born in Abercorn, Quebec, he was a longtime resident of St. Albans, and worked for the Central Vermont Railroad for many years.

Eleanor “Sis” Paquette Reynolds passed away on Dec. 12, 2016 in Lakeland, Fla. Born and raised in St. Albans, she became a nurse, served in World War II, and returned to St. Albans to work for Doctors Dunsmore and Howard, and later, Dr. Yates. Bud and Sis are survived by sons James F. Reynolds, Jr., John M. Reynolds, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Patricia Eleanor Reynolds, beloved daughter of Sis and Bud, passed away on May 27, 2013 in Lakeland, Fla. She was born and raised in St. Albans, was a nurse, and worked in St. Albans, New York and Florida.