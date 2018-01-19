From left to right: Bakersfield students Maria Oprea, Kida-Lynn Swick and Sophie Flieger and teacher Emma Stevens take part in a community-building circle at Bakersfield Elementary and Middle School.

BAKERSFIELD — At Bakersfield Elementary Middle School, grades are up and referrals for behavior problems are down. A new discipline model, built on accountability and dialogue, has curtailed behavioral problems, creating a learning community where students not only seem happier, but learn more and test better.

Called “restorative practices,” the school’s reformed discipline program is built on community-building and making amends, where instead of detentions and time-outs, students are met with empathy and the expectations that they’ll make up for whatever damage they’ve done.

With roughly 150 students, BEMS is typical of a rural school. Grades from preschool to middle school share the same building, where class sizes can be as small as eight students and rarely exceed 20. Students starting at lower grades like kindergarten or first grade will likely have the same classmates throughout their stay at Bakersfield, ultimately sharing the graduation stage at the end of eighth grade.

According to several teachers at BEMS, this presents one of the most difficult challenges to a learning environment like Bakersfield. Since students will have been together since elementary school, a conflict between students in earlier grades could easily come up again a few years down the road when those students share a middle school classroom. Traditional punishments, like pulling a student out of class, only break up those conflicts, but do little to prevent it from happening again.

Before adopting restorative practices, the amount of referrals teachers issued at BEMS never really surged, but they never really went down, either, according to BEMS teachers. The number of repeated offenses by students was also stagnant. Repeated offenders might have had their disruptive behavior interrupted, but nothing really kept that behavior or conflict from returning.

“We were having such a big issue with the same kids having the same problems because we were just putting a band aid over the problem… rather than getting to the real heart of the issue and restoring a relationship,” said Emma Stevens, the second grade teacher at BEMS.

