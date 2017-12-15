ST. ALBANS — Reginald Dean Hunt a longtime area resident passed away Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at the Northwestern Medical Center with his family and friends at his side.

Born in North Troy, Vt. on Aug. 25, 1920, he was the son of the late Oliver Hazard Perry Hunt and Anna Gertrude (Goodwin) Hunt. Reginald was 97 years old. In 1940, he married the former Ruth Esther Ladd who predeceased him in 1987.

Reginald was a 1938 graduate of North Troy High School and then owned and operated Hunt Gas & Appliance from 1949 to 1965, after which he was employed at R.L. Vallee. Later he joined Vermont Gas Systems which was bought out by the Gas Co. of Vermont first working in St. Alban then in Barre, retiring in 1982. After his retirement, Reg moved to Island Pond where he managed the municipal water system, retiring at the age of 92 in 2013. In 2013, he moved back to St. Albans residing at the Holiday House.

He was a former member and deacon of East Charleston Congregational Church and locally was a member of the First Baptist Church of St. Albans. Reginald was a proud and longtime member of the Kiwanis Club in Barre, a Past Master of Franklin Lodge #4 F&AM in St. Albans and a member Island Pond Lodge #44 F&AM. He also was an officer with VAST and had served on the St. Albans Town School Board. Reginald enjoyed wintering at the Pelican Pier in Ellenton, Fla. and the adventures with his good friend, Gene Boren.

He leaves two children: Patricia King and husband, Edward, of Benson, Vt. and Richard Hunt and his wife, Marlene, of Newport Center, Vt., three grandchildren, Tom King (Beth) of New London, Wis., Karen Shields (Kirk) of Benson, Vt. and Heather Hawa (Kemal) of Vienna, Va., three great grandchildren, Elizabeth Hawa and Katherine Hawa and Emily Shields and his very close friends, Gene and Marge Boren and family of St. Albans and several nieces and nephews.

Reginald was predeceased by a son, Dean in 1948 and his siblings, Carlton P. Hunt, Bert Hunt and Barbara Fauchs.

The family of Reginald Hunt would like to sincerely thank the staff at Holiday House for their excellent care; Pastor “Bill,” his wife, Sandra and all the First Baptist Church “family” for welcoming him to join in worship and fellowship as a new congregant; the Ladd family for being there for him always; and finally, the entire Boren family for “adopting” him into their family, watching over him with loving care and including him in all their many family activities. We will be forever grateful.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. in the First Baptist Church, 29 Congress Street, St. Albans, VT with Pastor William Simmons, officiating.

Visiting hours will be held Monday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, VT where Franklin Lodge # F&AM will conduct a Masonic Service at 12:30 p.m. Spring interment will be held in the North Troy Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 29 Congress Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To send Reginald’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.