Regina Bombard

Posted by Messenger Staff Learn more about Messenger

Just

The Facts Owned by

SHELDON — Miss Regina M. Bombard, age 74, passed away Tuesday evening, June 27, 2017, at the Northwestern Medical Center. She was born in Boston, Mass., Feb. 14, 1943, daughter of the late Herbert and Loretta (Viens) Bombard. Regina worked as a chambermaid for the Champlain Motel and as a custodian for the Marshall Center and Bellows Free Academy. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s and Holy Angels Church. Regina enjoyed bird watching, traveling, puzzles, coloring, visiting with friends and animals.

Regina is survived by her caregivers Rachel, Paul and Jason Slater, her best friends, Walter and Warren Brown, and many other friends throughout our community. She was predeceased by her father Herbert in 1980 and her mother in 1995.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 7, 2017, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church with Father Joseph Ikegbunam celebrating. Interment will follow in the Bombard family lot in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Milton. Her friends will receive condolences in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street on Friday, July 7, 2017, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Memorials in her memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at the funeral home website: www.bradyandlevesque.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services.