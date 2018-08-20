New Franklin Northwest Superintendent Julie Regimbal.

SWANTON — Franklin Northwest’s new superintendent is enjoying her new position.

“It’s great work,” she said. “There’s always something to do.”

Regimbal took over for Winton Goodrich on July 1 when Goodrich retired. Regimbal served as the acting superintendent of the Franklin Central Supervisory Union, now the Maple Run Unified School District, when her then-boss Bob Rosane abruptly resigned under a cloud of questions about his behavior. She returned to her role as director of special education when Kevin Dirth took over as superintendent.

She views the work of public education as a form of public service. “We’re here in service to our communities.”

Regimbal is a Swanton resident whose grown children attended Swanton Schools and Missisquoi Valley Union.

“One of my strongest values is around families,” she said. “It’s really about the fact that we’re here in service to our families.”

Regimbal expects all families to be treated equitably and with respect by faculty, administrators and staff.

Children should come first, followed by their families, in her view. “We’re not here to sustain ourselves,” Regimbal said.

For those students who may not have family members who can advocate for them, Regimbal expects school staff to do so.

“We want people to have the skills and talents to work here, whether it’s after college or after high school,” she said.

Regimbal is becoming superintendent at a time when a great deal is changing in Vermont’s schools, including special education.

According to Regimbal, the real challenge in special education is improving the instruction students receive in the classroom, often referred to as first instruction.

“Without these things in place, special education becomes a place where we put kids who are struggling,” said Regimbal. Instead, the goal is to have classroom teachers assist students without special needs who are simply struggling in a particular subject.

First instruction has been an area of focus within the supervisory union for the past five years, said Regimbal, “which is why this position was so attractive to me.”

She believes that focus is starting to show improved educational outcomes.

“We have lots of initiatives in this state… it all comes down to good instruction,” said Regimbal.

Asked what good first instruction looks like, Regimbal said it is planning with targets in mind, based on evidence gathered in the classroom. In other words, when planning lessons, the teachers should know what they want to accomplish with each student and how they will get there.

In addition, teachers need to select activities and assign students to work in groups intentionally, based on what they know about students. Behavioral standards are also part of good first instruction, according to Regimbal.

“I think this approach has really helped move practice,” said Regimbal. It’s used consistently in the elementary schools, and new staff began receiving training in this approach on Friday.

