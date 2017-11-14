Maura Carroll of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns presents St. Albans City Public Works Director Allen Robtoy with a lifetime achievement award during Monday night's city council meeting.

ST. ALBANS CITY — The first order of business at Monday night’s St. Albans City Council meeting was the presentation of a Vermont League of Cities and Town’s (VLCT) Lifetime Achievement Award to Allen Robtoy, the city’s director of public works.

Maura Carroll, VLCT’s executive director, presented the award. She read from the nomination letter VLCT received for Robtoy, beginning, “For 40 years, Allen has demonstrated a community spirit that is second to none.”

Robtoy began working for the city as a teenager as part of a program for disadvantaged youth. He was hired full-time as soon as he graduated from high school and has worked for the city ever since.

The letter cites Robtoy’s ability to cut across class lines and work well with people from all walks of life, as well as his cultivation of a loyal staff. “He fostered a mystique about the St. Albans Public Works Dept. and people felt privileged to be on the team,” the nomination states.

