ST. ALBANS – Ray E. Allain, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016 surrounded by his entire loving family, after a short battle with cancer, at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

He was born July 13, 1940 in Richford to the late David and Cordelia (Godin) Allain.

Ray was a graduate of Richford High School class of 1958. On May 4, 1968 he married the love of his life, Carolyn Bell. Ray had a strong work ethic, when his career at IBM was coming to an end he started working as the custodian for Holy Angels Catholic Church, which was right across the street from his home in St. Albans. He retired from IBM in 1995 after 30 years, and started working at the church in 1994.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Order of Foresters. He was also a former committee member of the Boy Scouts Troop 1. He loved spending time camping with his family. Ray, also known as ‘Sneeze’ or ‘Mr. Fix-it’ to close friends and family, loved working on home repairs and woodworking.

Ray is survived by his wife, Carolyn Allain of St. Albans; their children, Patrick Allain and his wife, Julie, and Angie Johnson and her husband, Brendan, all of Franklin; four grandchildren, Michael Klasmier and his companion, Amber, Sabrina Allain and her companion, Dustin, and Brett and Jonathan Johnson; a great grandson, Roman Klasmier; a brother, Richard Allain of Winooski and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Ray was predeceased by his sisters, Denise Allain and Alice Knox and her husband, Eldridge, and a sister-in-law, Janet Allain.

Ray’s family would like to thank the emergency department and staff at Northwestern Medical Center for the care that he received, especially Dr. Burke and nurses, Melinda, Heather and Harley.

Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 from 4-7 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Sept. 12, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Lake St., St. Albans with Fr. Maurice Roy officiating. Interment will be held at a later time.

For those who wish, contributions in Ray’s memory may be made to the Vermont Cancer Center, Given E 213, 89 Beaumont Ave., Burlington, VT 05405.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com