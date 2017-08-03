Randy Collins

SWANTON — Randall “Randy” Collins passed away peacefully at his home in West Swanton on July 31, 2017.

Randy was born in North Hero, Vt. on Nov. 16, 1959, the son of Patrick Collins and Brenda Gillin.

He loved his family and was full of life. He loved and was loved by everyone that he met. Randy and his wife, Joan, were inseparable. They enjoyed being on the boat and found peace together on the water. Randy also enjoyed his Harley and his “69” Camaro. He was known to his grandchildren as Poppy. They very much enjoyed their adventures with him whenever they came to visit. Randy was currently employed at and managed the Green Mountain Dairy where he considered the Rowells and all of the employees his family.

Randy is survived by his wife and soul mate, Joan; his mother, Brenda Plattner; his daughters, Michelle Marshall, Melissa Stone and her husband Tech Sargent James Stone of the U.S. Air Force and Tessa Collins; grandchildren Mahaila, Havyn and Peyton. He is also survived by his sisters Paula and her husband, Charles Wakefield, and Pam and her husband, Chris Hansen, nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was predeceased by his father, Patrick Collins and infant sister, Kimberly Collins.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at 11 a.m. from The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. The Reverend Anne Torrance Bachmann, pastor of the Swanton Memorial United Methodist Church will officiate.

Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Gifts in Randy’s memory may be made to Children’s Heart Foundation at P.O. Box 244, Lincolnshire, IL 60068 or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington at 16 South Winooski Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401

