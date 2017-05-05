Randall J. Bevins

Randall Bevins

ST. ALBANS — Randall James Bevins, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 16 in Washington, D.C. Randy was born in St. Albans, Vt. on May 22, 1951. He attended St. Mary’s grade school and Central Catholic High School, graduating in June 1969. He went on to earn a degree in Russian studies at the University of Vermont, from which he graduated in May of 1973.

Randy went on to work for the State Department in Washington, D.C. for 42 years in Overseas Citizens Services and Passport Services. He managed consular protection for Israel and the Gulf, and served as assistant regional director of the Special Issuance Passport Agency. He achieved bilateral social security agreements with Denmark, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Slovak Republic and Brazil. Randy helped draft the Hague Adoption Convention and represented the United States in the Hague Conference on Private International Law.

He retired in October of 2015 to pursue his many interests and talents in art, dance, writing, gardening and cooking. He is survived by his mother, Louise Bevins of St. Albans, Vt. and was predeceased by his father, Malcom Bevins, also of St. Albans, Vt., in October 2014. He is also survived by his sister Mary and her husband Jim MacGregor of Pepperell, Mass., his sister Jennifer Bevins of Medford, Mass. and three nieces, Megan MacGregor of Nanticoke, Pa., and Sarah and Emily MacGregor of Littleton, Mass. Randy was a compassionate and highly skilled individual whose work benefited the world’s children. He will be greatly missed by family, as well as his many friends and colleagues whose lives he touched and impacted in so many ways.