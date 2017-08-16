Randall Vance

BILLERICA, Mass. — Randall A. Vance, 57, of Billerica, Mass. died peacefully, Friday, August 11 with family and friends by his side following a heroic battle with cancer.

Born in St. Albans, Vt. on March 11, 1960, Randy was a graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and Champlain College. Randy worked for Brown Brothers Harriman, Boston, Mass. as a senior programmer analyst.

The beloved husband of Donna A. (Abbott) Vance of Wakefield. The cherished son of George R. Vance and the late Lucille M (Hardy) Vance of Swanton, Vt. Besides his wife, and father he is survived by two loving daughters, Stephanie of Troy, N.Y. and Amanda of Billerica, Mass. His brothers, George Vance and his wife Robin of Highgate, Vt., Jeffrey Vance and his wife Cheryl of Milton, Vt., as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by his brother William Vance. Randy was an outstanding family man and provider for his family. Anyone that knew Randy loved him. His nickname in town was “Superman” for his courage, strength, determination and resilience.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Randy’s name to The Massachusetts General Hospital, designating the donation to the Center for Sarcoma and Connective Tissue Oncology.