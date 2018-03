HIGHGATE CENTER – Randal F. Feeley, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 5, 2018 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 2-5 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com