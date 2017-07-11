Ralph Emch

ENOSBURG FALLS — Ralph Emch, age 70, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, with his family by his side.

Ralph was born in Franklin on Nov. 16, 1946 to the late Kenneth and Constance (Cabana) Emch.

Ralph was a graduate of Franklin High School. He then served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969 and served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Swanton VFW Post 778 and Enosburg American Legion Post 42. Ralph worked at Rock-Tenn paper mill in Sheldon for 36 years, where he retired in 2010.

Ralph was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, who enjoyed attending school activities, sporting events and watching his girls grow. He enjoyed spending time with his large family, loved to crack jokes and make everyone laugh. Some of his favorite pastimes were NASCAR Racing including going to the Loudon, N.H. races with friends, golfing with his buddies, gardening, cooking and traveling. Ralph’s Christmas decorating became the talk of the town, once winning first place in a contest.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Emch of Enosburg Falls; four daughters, Dawn Schafer and her husband Scott of Swanton, Marcy Emch of Swanton, Christie Ballard and her husband Justin of St. Albans and Kyla Roach and her husband Corey of Swanton; two grandchildren, Amber and Kira Schafer; his siblings, Ruth Quintin of Colchester, Arreta Boyd of Berlin, Wendell Emch and his wife Bev of Enosburg Falls, Shirley Paradee and her husband Brad of Fairfield, Jean Richard and her husband Bubby of Franklin and Joan Myott and her husband Allen of Enosburg Falls; his in-laws, Ray and Polly Myott of Enosburg; brother-in-law, Dean Myott of Berkshire; special friends, Doug and Jeanne Harrod and Gary Deaette; his golfing buddies, Chad and Dean Parent; racing friends, Ken and Doreen Laplant and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his sister, Carol Greenwood and brothers-in-law, Paul Quintin and Bruce Boyd.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT.

A memorial service will be Friday, July 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Ralph’s memory may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, The courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, 89 Beaumont Ave., Burlington, VT 05405 or charity of your choice.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.