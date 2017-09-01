From the Saint Albans Museum:

In the earlier part of the 20th century, before the advent of our interstate highway system, and before the large shipping companies we regularly use today, if you wanted something large or speedily shipped you might have used the services of the Railway Express Agency.

In the photograph you see REA car #148 standing just west of the Central Vermont train shed sometime in the first half of the last century. The year is hard to determine, and unfortunately we do not have any information about the three men who were operating it that day.

Are you able to identify any of these men? Do you have artifacts from the REA that you would be willing to donate to the Museum’s collection? If you can help us with either please contact the Museum at 527-7933 or at stamuseum.org