SWANTON/ST. ALBANS/HUTTO, Texas — Rachelle R. Roche of Swanton, Vt. and currently residing at the University Village Memory Care Center in Round Rock, Texas, went to be with the angels on Monday Aug. 14, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. Rachelle (Rae) was born Nov. 8, 1930 in Clovis, N.M., the daughter of Consuelo (Nieves) and Antonio G. Alvarez.

In 1943, she met the love of her life, James A. Roche, of St. Albans, Vt. when he was stationed at the Air Force Base in Clovis. It was love at first sight. They exchanged addresses and started corresponding through letters. When Jim found out she was only 13, he promised to return to marry her when she turned 18. Having never dated and only corresponding through the mail, true to his word, five years later, he returned to Clovis to marry the woman he loved and never forgot. He told Rachelle if they still felt the same way about each other, they would be married. If not, he would return home on the next bus. They were married on May 22, 1949 and celebrated 38 years of marriage until his death on July 31, 1987. They are now reunited forever in heaven.

Rae was a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, a member of the adult choir and the Outreach Circle. She was employed for a short time at the Swanton Elementary School and for 14 years at the Medical Records Department at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Linda and John Corbiere of Swanton, her sister, Trini Ortiz of Reno, Nev., her brother Ron of New Mexico, her grandson Jason Corbiere and wife, Jacqueline, of Hutto, Texas, who lovingly cared for her in their home until it became necessary to place her in a facility; her granddaughter Jennifer Gaworecki and husband David of St. Albans and her great granddaughter Ava Lynn Gaworecki, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband James, and her brother Daniel.

The family would like to thank Wendy Campbell and Nancy Bockus for their excellent care and also dear friend, Linda Russo for taking her to church every Sunday.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, at 11 a.m. from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 11 Church St., St. Albans City. The Reverend Megan Stowe will officiate. Interment will follow at the Roche family lot in St. Mary’s Cemetery Swanton.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton on Sunday, September 3, 2017, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Gifts in Rachelle’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 128, Williston 05495 or to the American Cancer Society, New England, 55 Day Lane, Williston 05495.

