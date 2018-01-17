ENOSBURG FALLS — R. Charles Larose, age 88, passed away Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 at his home in Enosburg Falls surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Aug. 4, 1929 in Enosburg Falls to the late Rosaire and Vera (Garrow) Larose.

Charlie graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 – 1954. After returning home from the service, Charlie married Bernadette (Bousquet) on June 20, 1955. He worked for several businesses throughout his life including, Bailey Grain Company, Cameron’s Variety Store, Wright’s Dairy and the U.S. Postal Service. He retired from the Postal Service after 30 years of service.

Charlie was also a volunteer ambulance driver and a dedicated member of St. John the Baptist Church, the American Legion Post #42 and Enosburg Falls Country Club. His favorite hobbies included golfing and playing cribbage and 500. He enjoyed anything that involved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bernadette Larose of Enosburg Falls; their children, Martha O’Connell of Goose Creek, S.C., Pierre Larose and his significant other, Wanda Robar of Essex, Rosaire Larose and his significant other, Lisa Bachand of Winooski and Kathleen Paradee and her husband Daniel of Sheldon; grandchildren, Samantha Isgett and her husband Sean of Goose Creek, S.C., Faye O’Connell of Swanton, Helen Larose of Jarvisburg, N.C., Mairead Larose of Essex, Albert Larose of Essex, Jeremy Paradee and his wife Krista of Swanton, Carrie Toof and her husband Matthew of St. Albans, Andrew Paradee and his wife Annie of Stowe and Danielle Paradee of St. Albans; 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Anne Bushey and her husband Norman of St. Albans; sisters-in-law, Laurette Parent of Torrington, Conn., Reine Parent of Granby, Quebec and Lois Bousquet of Townsend and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his son-in-law, Richard O’Connell; his brothers, Bernard Larose and Norbert Larose and his wife Ruth and brothers-in-law, John Paul Bousquet and Yvon and Obaldon Parent.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls with Fr. Karl Hahr officiating. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Charlie’s memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, P.O. Box 563, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 or to Franklin County Home Health – Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

