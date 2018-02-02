Rachel Greene Wells and Eugene Quintin, Jr. of Milton announce their engagement.

Eugene G. Quintin, Jr. and Rachel K. Greene Wells, of Milton, together with their children, Gabrielle Aubrie and Harper, are pleased to announce their engagement.

Eugene is the son of Helen and Steven Woodworth, of South Rygate and Eugene Quintin, Sr., and Martha Crawford of Swanton. Rachel is the daughter of Robbin Greene and Jerome Wells of Highgate.

Eugene is a 2006 Blue Mountain Union High School. Rachel graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union in 2013.

They are planning a fall wedding in September of 2020.