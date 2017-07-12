Posted by Messenger Staff Learn more about Messenger

ST. ALBANS — Priscilla A. (Therrien) Demers, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., beloved wife of 52 years of the late Andrew Paul Demers died Sunday, July 9, 2017. She was born August 25, 1931 in St. Albans, Vt., daughter of the late Leopold and Marie Leda Therrien. Priscilla was a faithful member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Mount Pleasant, S.C.

She is survived by her cherished daughters and their husbands, Diane and John Nolan, Elaine and John Machnicki, Jr., Lisa and James Patrick, and Karen and Daniel Stafko. She also leaves 10 beautiful and adored grandchildren, John Machnicki III, Alyssa Nolan, Jessica Machnicki Daigle, Krista Nolan, Catherine Machnicki, David Patrick, Jeffrey Patrick, Nicholas Stafko, Michael Stafko and Kimberly Stafko; and a great grandson Finley Daigle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Passionist Missionaries Inc., 111 S Ridge St., Rye Brook, NY 10573 or American Cancer Society, 5900 core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC 29406.

A memorial message may be sent to the family online at www.jhenrystuhr.com.