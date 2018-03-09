ST. ALBANS – A team of area emergency service providers are readying their first presentation of an active shooter preparedness program scheduled for this Wednesday at St. Albans City Hall.

The program, dubbed SURVIVermont, is designed to empower citizens with options and training they could call on should they find themselves in an active shooter situation, doing so with a short series of presentations on how to respond during a shooting.

“I hope people will feel more empowered, because it’s a scary thing,” said St. Albans Police Chief Gary Taylor. “I think that people need to know that they do have options.”

SURVIVermont is the brainchild of Taylor and AmCare Director Walter Krul, who are joined by Northwestern Medical Center and the Vermont Department of Health in developing and presenting SURVIVermont.

The coalition of emergency service providers have been developing SURVIVermont since this past October, with Taylor first hearing about the idea after a police chiefs’ conference in Philadelphia.

According to Taylor, it’s a coincidence that the program has matured at a time when discussion about mass shootings has increased.

“It’s coincidental that it happened during this process,” Taylor said. “But I also think that it created a situation in this country where people are demanding a dialogue about school safety.”

The program will be formally divided into three sections: See Something Say Something, Run Hide Fight and Stop the Bleed.

See Something Say Something, which will be introduced by Taylor himself, is focused on public awareness, while Run Hide Fight is focused on presenting people with the options they may have during a shooter situation to help themselves and those around them.

