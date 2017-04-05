Police sweep up 14 locals

Those shown above are among the local residents arrested in a statewide sweep to arrest people with outstanding warrants.

ST. ALBANS — On Tuesday, more than a dozen people were arrested locally by Vermont State Police as part of a statewide effort to arrest those with outstanding warrants.

Statewide, the sweep resulted in 65 arrests.

The sweep targeted individuals with outstanding criminal charges who had failed to appear in court or comply with court orders such as probation requirements.

In addition, one person was arrested in Enosburg for hindering the arrest of a wanted person who was found hiding in their residence.

“Individuals who commit crimes and then fail to appear in court undermine our criminal justice system and erode the quality of life in Vermont,” said Public Safety Commissioner Thomas D. Anderson. “Law enforcement in Vermont will continue to ensure that those violating Vermont law cannot run or hide from justice before a Vermont court.”

Sheriff’s departments and local police agencies assisted with the sweep.

