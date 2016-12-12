Police: Man deliberately struck ex with car

Chad Ely has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly striking a woman with his car. Photo courtesy of SAPD.

By Michelle Monroe Executive Editor More stories by Michelle

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — A St. Albans man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly drove his car into an ex-girlfriend with his car on purpose and with the intent to kill her.

The St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) reports that Chad Ely, 28, was charged was also charged with aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault.

The SAPD was called to a hit and run on Federal Street and found Amanda Carr, 29, lying in the road with a head injury.

According to witnesses, a man in a black Chrysler “abruptly back up, stopped and then drover forward, swerving onto the sidewalk, hitting the female and two other males, Charles Gagnon, 31 and Matthew Boutin, 27.

The vehicle then sped toward Lake Street and onto Catherine Street.

Carr was transported to the hospital, but Gagnon and Boutin refused transport, saying their injuries were minor, according to police.

Police report Carr and Ely had dated at one time, and had gone to Karib together Saturday night.

The victim told police Ely became jealous when she talked to Boutin and danced with him.

Police went to Ely’s residence. Although his car was there, he refused to come to the door until a family member arrived and convinced him to turn himself in, police report.

Ely was taken into custody and was to be lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.