Police: Educator sent photos to child

Josie Spears has been charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

By Michelle Monroe Executive Editor More stories by Michelle

Just

The Facts Owned by

HIGHGATE — A Highgate Elementary paraeducator was arraigned in Franklin County Superior Court Tuesday morning after allegedly sending nude photographs of herself to a 10-year-old boy.

Josie Spears, 33, is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct. It is a felony charge carrying up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $300. Spears pleaded not guilty to the charge in court yesterday.

Vermont State Police (VSP) arrested Spears Feb. 27 at approximately 5:40 p.m. after seizing her cell phone.

VSP Trooper Richard C. Stepien, a detective trooper in the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations, detailed the events leading up to Spears’ arrest in a court affidavit.

The boy’s mother discovered social media conversations between the boy and Spears on his phone, while the boy’s mother was reviewing his social media account. The conversation allegedly included Spears telling the boy she loves him and sending multiple naked photographs.

For the full story, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.