Plant ~ Coble

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — Kaela Michael Plant, daughter of Philip and Deborah Plant of St. Albans, and Walter Randolph Coble, son of Jeannette Coble of Goshen, and Walter Coble of Englewood, Fla., were united in marriage on June 9th.

Carl Yalicki officiated at the double-ring ceremony held at the Mountain Top Inn in Chittenden.

Stina Booth, sister of the bride, was matron of honor. The bridesmaid was Katy Saris. The flower girls were Celia, Ada, and Josie Booth, nieces of the bride.

Jessie Cormier was the best man. The usher was Rob Dow.

Amanda Gervais of Savage Gardens provided the flowers. Premier Entertainment provided the music. The photographer was Greg Merhar.

A reception was held at the pavilion by the beach at the Mountain Top Inn following the ceremony after which the couple left for Stowe. They are planning a trip to Europe in the spring.

Ms. Coble graduated from Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans in 2001 and Champlain College in 2005 with a B.S.in Public Relations. She is the Executive Assistant to the Chair of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Her husband graduated from Toms River High

School East in 1998 and Castleton University in 2004 with a B.A. in Criminal

Justice. In 2014 he graduated from Boston University with a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice. He is the Re-entry and Supervision Coordinator for the State of Vermont Department of Corrections. He is also the Goalkeeper coach for the UVM men’s soccer team.