The fate if the Edric Loomis bandstand is one of the topics under discussion as the city plans for the future of Taylor Park.

ST. ALBANS CITY — The St. Albans City Council tabled a proposed master plan for Taylor Park in order to solicit more public input following a lengthy discussion at Monday night’s meeting.

The proposed plan, which has been in the works since January, would serve as a guideline for future improvements to the park.

Tom Koldys, the chair of the parks commission, also chaired the steering committee, which worked with Wagner Hodgson Landscape Architects on the plan.

The steering committee included representatives from at least 13 groups with an interest in the park, such as the gardening club, the Vermont Maple Festival, and the Northwest Farmers Market. It was charged by the council with formatting “ambitious and shared short-and-long term visions for the park” while balancing three different goals: increasing the park’s usability for events and activities that contribute to the economic vitality of the city; maintaining or increasing the park’s ability to host the current activities and uses; and, improving the park’s “built infrastructure and natural environment.”

Koldys said the steering committee began by taking an inventory of current uses and then generating a list of possible future uses.

Jeff Hodgson of Wagner Hodgson said his company began “by getting to know Taylor Park.” They visited during weekdays and weekends, as well as during the Vermont Maple Festival. In addition to examining the park’s current features and uses, they investigated the park’s history.

