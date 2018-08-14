FAIRFIELD- Pierre R. Archambault, 41, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 following a fun filled couple of days vacationing with his family in Toronto and Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Born in St. Albans, Vt. on Nov. 13, 1976, Pierre was the son of George R. Archambault and the late Rita M. (Minor) Archambault.

In his early years, Pierre spent endless hours tending to his chores on the family farm. He was a founding member of the “Last Resort Deer Camp” which he greatly enjoyed as well as a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Church in Fairfield. He attended St. Albans City School, Fairfield Center School, and went on to graduate from BFA – St. Albans in 1995. Pierre enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics as a bowler, going to Duke’s Fitness Center, walking on the Ridge and at Collins Perley Complex, enjoyed local eateries, outings with family and watching Comet Hockey among other sporting events and activities that his nieces and nephews participated in.

He leaves his father, George Archambault of Fairfield, his siblings, Jennifer Archambault of Naples, Fla.; Gene Archambault and his wife, Jennifer of Fairfield; Meg Marshall and her husband, Frank of Fairfield and Sarah Sterling and her husband, Allen of St. Albans.

Pierre also leaves his nieces and nephews, Molly Marshall; Benoit, Emmet and Tate Archambault; Andrew and Renee Sterling and Lukas Archambault, his aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends at NCSS, especially Lori Lamos.

In addition to his mother, Pierre was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Virginia “Jane” Minor and paternal grandparents, Roland and Georgette Archambault.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, VT

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Aug.17, 2018 at 1 p.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, 116 Church St., Fairfield, VT with Father William P. Giroux officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery.

A celebration of Pierre’s life will immediately follow the interment at Sugar Tree Vermont at the Soule House, 123 North Road, Fairfield, VT.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor Pierre’s amazing heart, smile, and kindness by paying forward his true and genuine goodness through a donation to Grady’s Golden Goodness (GGG). “GGG” serves to spread love, goodness and joy to others, something Pierre portrayed for all of us each and every day. Grady’s Golden Goodness c/o Luke and Nicole Howrigan, 689 Lapland Road, East Fairfield, VT 05448.

Messages of condolence may be shared with the family by visiting www.healdfuneralhome.com