Phyllis Kennison

ST. ALBANS – Phyllis Mae Kennison a resident of the area since 1952, passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at he Northwestern Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Born on January 27, 1937, in Saint-Armand, Quebec, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Eunice Helen (Chandler) Beaucage. She was 81 years old.

Phyllis was educated in Quebec and then moved to Vermont where for she was a member of the King & Queen of Hearts Band, playing for many weddings and dances in the area. She also enjoyed playing the guitar, especially country & western music. She was employed by Vermont Republic Industries and a communicant of Holy Angels Parish.

Survivors include her children: Kenneth Clifford Kennison and Lori Gadue of Highgate and their children, Nicky Robtoy and Chad Kennison; Leon Kennison and Cathie, of St. Albans, and their family, Adam and Cole Kennison, Katie Kennison-Cob and her children, Max Cob and Gracie Cob, Shaley Kennison-Bush and her son, Hunter Bush; Jane Gaudette and Doug Ovitt, of St. Albans, and their family, Bonnie and Jamie Adams and their children, Haileigh and Abigail Chagnon and Savannah and Isabella Adams, Deborah and Michael Lamos, of Sheldon, and their family, Bruce Snider, III, Kristian Souza, Blake and Maddison Lamos, Peter Gaudette and Eliza Shortsleeve, of St. Albans, and their family, Zachary Shortsleeve and Sophia Gaudette; Tina Elliott and Raleigh, of Swanton, and their family, Mary Kelley, Jeremy, Casey and Moriah Elliott and Storm and Deakor Kelley and Danny Kennison, of St. Albans, and his daughter, Jennifer. Phyllis is also survived by Mark’s daughters, Jody Kennison, Iesha Kauai and Erin Wolcott.

Phyllis is also survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Garrick of London, Ontario, Marion McClure and husband, Archie, of Glencoe, Ontario and Joyce Cunningham and husband, Douglas, of London, Ontario and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was pre-deceased by her husband, Clifford Leon Kennison, in 1982; sons, Robert O. Bull, Jr. in 2008, and Mark A. Kennison in 2013, great-grandson, Dominick Souza in 2005 and a very dear friend, Rhoda Lamos in 2011.

It was Phyllis’ wishes that a graveside service be held in the spring at the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Assisting the Kennison family is the Heald Funeral Home