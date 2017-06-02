Phyllis Cassidy

Posted by Messenger Staff Learn more about Messenger

Just

The Facts Owned by

HIGHGATE CENTER — Phyllis Humphrey Cassidy, age 88 years, died early Thursday morning, June 1, 2017, in the Northwestern Medical Center with loving family by her side.

Born in Highgate Springs on, July 8, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Reginald and Hazel (Hungerford) Humphrey. She graduated from the former Highgate High School and was valedictorian for the class of 1947. On Oct. 2, 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Edwin Cassidy who predeceased her on, May 28, 2012 following 63 years of marriage.

Phyllis worked side by side with Dick and the family on their Gore Road Dairy Farm in Highgate Center for all of their lives. Phyllis’ passions in life were family, farming and a strong spiritual faith. She belonged to the Home Dem, the former Wildey Rebekah Lodge #16 in Highgate and was a devoted and active member of the Highgate United Methodist Church.

As a young woman she was a talented seamstress, making most of her own dresses including her own wedding gown. Her skills in the kitchen are still some of the family’s best memories of good cooking.

Coming from a musical family, the sounds of singing and laughter will stay with her children forever.

The tragic loss of her first born and only son Kyle left a hole in her heart that only her growing family could fill. She so enjoyed her grandchildren and their achievements.

Besides her parents and son Kyle, she was also predeceased by a brother, Wayne and sisters, Madeline and Nancy.

Phyllis and Dick had many friends throughout their lives including, Don and Marie, Claire and Andrew, Paul and the list goes on.

A special friend Joyce Ely took the steering wheel when Dick’s tractor ran out of fuel and took her on those long cherished rides.

A special thank you to the staff of the Kings Daughters Home and the Northwestern Medical Center, for their care and support. She left this earth knowing that she was loved and cared for so much.

Phyllis leaves her four daughters, Joyce LaFar and husband Steve of Highgate Center, Tammy Ruhl and husband Darryl of Milton, Diane Cassidy of Highgate Center and Paula Whitehead and husband Mark also of Highgate Center; grandchildren, Randy, Jordan, Scott, Tyler, Jeremiah, Kyle, Eric, Hannah and several great grandchildren; a sister, Carolyn Stecklare, of Burlington as well as many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Monday, June 5, 2017, at 2 p.m. from the Highgate United Methodist Church. The Reverend Kerry T. Cameron will officiate. Interment will follow at the Cassidy family lot in the Highgate Center Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.

A reception for family and friends will follow the committal at the Methodist Community Center, Vermont Route 78, in Highgate Center. Those donating food are encouraged to leave their items at the community center on Monday morning prior to the service.

Gifts in Phyllis’ memory may be made to the Highgate Community Center, Vermont Route 78, Highgate Center 05459.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.